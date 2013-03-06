By Chew Yee Kiat and Anuradha Raghu
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 6
KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Palm oil prices
could drop further this year due to swelling supplies of
competing commodities such as oilseeds, while high stocks in the
world's top consumers and producers of the tropical oil will
also drag.
Prices of palm oil plummeted 23 percent last year largely on
a stockbuild in major producers Indonesia and Malaysia, and
traders and analysts at a conference in Kuala Lumpur said they
could fall further when global oilseed supply kicks into high
gear later this year.
"In 2013 post-September, we see big supplies of soybeans,
sunflower seeds and even of palm oil, which will be entering a
new high cycle. We have also begun the oil year with the
heaviest carry-over stocks in history," leading industry analyst
Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday at the meeting.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, does not
publish official data on inventory levels, but they were
estimated at 5 million tonnes in January, while No. 2 producer
Malaysia started 2013 with record stocks of 2.63 million tonnes.
"Therefore the outlook further forward, given normal
weather, is bearish," continued Mistry, who is also the director
of Indian conglomerate Godrej International Ltd.
Conference attendees were also focusing on inventory in top
buyers India and China, which rose to record levels in February
as traders stocked up ahead of changes in policy by their
respective governments.
Mistry said prices should remain in a 2,300-2,500 ringgit
($740-806) range until end-April, warning that trading may be
more volatile due to a looming election in Malaysia. Prices
stood at around 2,400 ringgit on Wednesday.
Palm oil's geopolitical risk was highlighted during the
industry meeting, which coincided with a prolonged standoff
between the Malaysian military and an armed Filipino group on
Borneo island that has forced several refineries there to slow
operations.
Improving soybean output from South America, estimated to
grow more than 20 percent this year, may push down palm oil
prices to 2,200 ringgit after mid-April, Mistry added. A higher
soybean supply for crushing into vegetable oil could shift
demand away from rival palm oil.
While prices may slump further on expanding palm oil output
in July-August, Mistry did not foresee prices falling below
1,800 ringgit unless Brent crude oil drops under $80 per barrel
from around $112 on Wednesday.
But food and energy demand for vegetable oil should remain
supported by low prices, especially after the U.S. Congress
passed a blending tax credit for biodiesel in January.
"I am estimating world food demand to grow by 3.5 million
tonnes, mainly as a result of lower prices," said Mistry, noting
that biodiesel demand worldwide could expand by about 1 million
tonnes this year.
Another top analyst, James Fry, posted a more bullish view
on biodiesel appetite, saying record high stocks that narrowed
Brent crude's premium to palm oil have encouraged much greater
use of the edible oil as fuel in local and overseas markets.
"If I were Petronas or Pertamina today, I would be rushing
to buy local CPO (crude palm oil) to upgrade into biodiesel for
blending with diesel, so as to hold down the costs of supplying
motorists with their diesel fuel," said Fry, adding that the
higher demand would help stocks decline and push prices to 2,625
ringgit by mid-year.
Analysts, traders and industry officials surveyed by Reuters
at the conference saw average palm oil prices this year
declining almost 18 percent to 2,420 ringgit from last year's
2,958 ringgit.
TAXING ISSUES
Tax changes in major producers and consumers that could add
more uncertainty to the palm market were also a hot topic at the
conference this year.
"Another big unknown is the way Malaysian export taxes will
affect Europe's CPO premium over Brent," said Fry, who is the
chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International.
Malaysia in October approved a plan to cut crude palm oil
export taxes and is setting the tariff on a monthly basis, as it
tries to claw back market share from rival Indonesia.
The export tax for March rose to 4.5 percent from zero
percent in January and February.
Analysts were also touting a possible hike in the Indian
import tax aimed at curbing the country's edible oil purchases
that have pushed stocks to a record-high.
"I expect that by August to September 2013, the import duty
on unrefined oil will be further hiked to 20 percent and to 27.5
percent on refined oil," Mistry said.
The country currently imposes a 2.5 percent import duty on
crude edible oil and 7.5 percent on refined products.
($1 = 3.1 ringgit)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)