* Stronger import demand to underpin palm prices

* Indian palm imports to rise

HAMBURG Jan 31 Global palm oil prices will be supported in coming months as more import demand is on the horizon, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.

Palm prices have fallen so far in January on sluggish exports and concern about the global economy.

"Global dependence on palm oil will increase sizeably owing to insufficient supplies of soyoil and rapeseed oil and this will be reflected in sizeable increases in world imports and usage of palm oil in Jan./Mar. 2012," Oil World said.

With global palm oil production seasonally low, world palm oil stocks will decline in the Jan./Mar. period, it said.

"This and the slowing down of the year-on-year increase in palm oil production will also support palm oil prices in the medium term," it added.

New palm oil import demand in coming months will come from India, Oil World forecasts.

Indian 2011/12 edible oil imports are likely to rise by just over 0.5 million tonnes on the year to 9.1 million tonnes as the country's economic growth and rising population stimulates consumption and local production remains insufficient, Oil World said.

"We expect imports of sunflower oil to increase by roughly 220,000 tonnes and those of palm oil by about 300,000 tonnes in Oct. 2011/Sept. 2012, thus covering the bulk of Indian import demand," Oil World said.

"Soyoil is losing market share owing to a lack of price competitiveness and we expect (Indian) imports to decline further by 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes this season." (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by James Jukwey)