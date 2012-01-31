* Stronger import demand to underpin palm prices
* Indian palm imports to rise
HAMBURG Jan 31 Global palm oil prices
will be supported in coming months as more import demand is on
the horizon, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on
Tuesday.
Palm prices have fallen so far in January on sluggish
exports and concern about the global economy.
"Global dependence on palm oil will increase sizeably owing
to insufficient supplies of soyoil and rapeseed oil and this
will be reflected in sizeable increases in world imports and
usage of palm oil in Jan./Mar. 2012," Oil World said.
With global palm oil production seasonally low, world palm
oil stocks will decline in the Jan./Mar. period, it said.
"This and the slowing down of the year-on-year increase in
palm oil production will also support palm oil prices in the
medium term," it added.
New palm oil import demand in coming months will come from
India, Oil World forecasts.
Indian 2011/12 edible oil imports are likely to rise by just
over 0.5 million tonnes on the year to 9.1 million tonnes as the
country's economic growth and rising population stimulates
consumption and local production remains insufficient, Oil World
said.
"We expect imports of sunflower oil to increase by roughly
220,000 tonnes and those of palm oil by about 300,000 tonnes in
Oct. 2011/Sept. 2012, thus covering the bulk of Indian import
demand," Oil World said.
"Soyoil is losing market share owing to a lack of price
competitiveness and we expect (Indian) imports to decline
further by 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes this season."
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by James Jukwey)