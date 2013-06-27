* Average price seen at 2,500 rgt/T vs 2,958 rgt in 2012
* Higher supply of rival soyoil, drop in Brent crude seen
pressuring prices
* Demand from China, India may slow
By Anuradha Raghu and Chew Yee Kiat
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, June 27 Palm oil prices
<0#FCPO:> are set for a sharper than expected 15 percent drop
this year as the oilseed faces slowing demand in key markets
such as Europe and Asia and increased competition from rival
soyoil, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
The fall in the average prices, which would be for a second
straight year, could lower profit margins for planters such as
Singapore's Wilmar and Malaysia's Sime Darby
.
It remains to be seen whether a price drop would drive
Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top two palm oil producers
and competing exporters, towards concerted action. The two
currently follow palm oil export policies that are tailored to
their domestic situations.
The poll of 25 analysts who cover the palm oil sector showed
a median price estimate of 2,500 ringgit ($806) per tonne for
2013. That was sharply lower than a January survey which had
predicted prices to average 2,800 ringgit, and last year's
average price of 2,958 ringgit.
"Our previous CPO (crude palm oil) average selling price
forecast of 3,000 ringgit per tonne in 2013 appears unattainable
now, prompting us to cut our price outlook," Maybank Investment
Bank senior analyst Ong Chee Ting said in a note.
The bank cited a weak global economic recovery and slowing
palm oil demand in Europe as some of the main reasons for
lowering its forecast to 2,500 ringgit. The poll forecasts were
in the 2,300-2,666 ringgit range.
Benchmark September Malaysian palm oil futures were
trading at 2,355 ringgit a tonne on Thursday afternoon. Palm's
average price in 2013 as of date is 2,400 ringgit.
SOYOIL JITTERS
Palm oil prices have received support lately as buyers
restocked ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in July,
when communal feasts in the evenings typically drive up
consumption of the edible oil. That helped Malaysia's palm
stocks drop to a one-year low of 1.82 million tonnes at end-May.
But with festive demand tapering off in the second half of
the year and stronger seasonal production kicking in, prices
could come under pressure, analysts say.
And the larger supplies of soyoil from bigger U.S.,
Brazilian and Argentine harvests that are seen lifting global
soybean crops by 18 percent to 284 million tonnes in the 2013/14
period could impact palm prices more.
A higher soybean supply for crushing into vegetable oil
could shift demand away from rival palm oil, as both vegetable
oils are commonly used as substitutes for each other.
"While things look rosier in the short term, at least the
stock to usage level, I am still concerned with the amount of
soy coming into the market which could depress prices," said
Chris de Lavigne, global vice president of industrial practices
at Frost & Sullivan.
CHINA, INDIA
Demand may also moderate in top two buyers India and China.
While India is mulling a hike in tariffs on vegetable oil
imports to protect its downstream businesses, a cash crunch and
slowing economic growth in China is seen hurting palm oil demand
in that country.
Further, palm oil's appeal as an alternative fuel source has
also dwindled, with average Brent crude prices seen dropping to
$107.60 this year, according to a Reuters poll.
Biodiesel demand has tapered off also as Europe, the world's
largest biodiesel buyer, launched austerity measures to tackle
its debt crisis and cut subsidies to boost revenues.
"Weaker energy prices have reduced the economic incentive to
use crude palm oil as a feedstock for biodiesel and have curbed
peripheral demand," said Standard Chartered's Abah Ofon.
For 2014, the poll forecast average palm oil prices rising
to 2,700 ringgit a tonne, but below previous estimates of 2,920
ringgit.
($1 = 3.1 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)