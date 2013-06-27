* Average price seen at 2,500 rgt/T vs 2,958 rgt in 2012

* Higher supply of rival soyoil, drop in Brent crude seen pressuring prices

* Demand from China, India may slow

By Anuradha Raghu and Chew Yee Kiat

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, June 27 Palm oil prices <0#FCPO:> are set for a sharper than expected 15 percent drop this year as the oilseed faces slowing demand in key markets such as Europe and Asia and increased competition from rival soyoil, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The fall in the average prices, which would be for a second straight year, could lower profit margins for planters such as Singapore's Wilmar and Malaysia's Sime Darby .

It remains to be seen whether a price drop would drive Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top two palm oil producers and competing exporters, towards concerted action. The two currently follow palm oil export policies that are tailored to their domestic situations.

The poll of 25 analysts who cover the palm oil sector showed a median price estimate of 2,500 ringgit ($806) per tonne for 2013. That was sharply lower than a January survey which had predicted prices to average 2,800 ringgit, and last year's average price of 2,958 ringgit.

"Our previous CPO (crude palm oil) average selling price forecast of 3,000 ringgit per tonne in 2013 appears unattainable now, prompting us to cut our price outlook," Maybank Investment Bank senior analyst Ong Chee Ting said in a note.

The bank cited a weak global economic recovery and slowing palm oil demand in Europe as some of the main reasons for lowering its forecast to 2,500 ringgit. The poll forecasts were in the 2,300-2,666 ringgit range.

Benchmark September Malaysian palm oil futures were trading at 2,355 ringgit a tonne on Thursday afternoon. Palm's average price in 2013 as of date is 2,400 ringgit.

SOYOIL JITTERS

Palm oil prices have received support lately as buyers restocked ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in July, when communal feasts in the evenings typically drive up consumption of the edible oil. That helped Malaysia's palm stocks drop to a one-year low of 1.82 million tonnes at end-May.

But with festive demand tapering off in the second half of the year and stronger seasonal production kicking in, prices could come under pressure, analysts say.

And the larger supplies of soyoil from bigger U.S., Brazilian and Argentine harvests that are seen lifting global soybean crops by 18 percent to 284 million tonnes in the 2013/14 period could impact palm prices more.

A higher soybean supply for crushing into vegetable oil could shift demand away from rival palm oil, as both vegetable oils are commonly used as substitutes for each other.

"While things look rosier in the short term, at least the stock to usage level, I am still concerned with the amount of soy coming into the market which could depress prices," said Chris de Lavigne, global vice president of industrial practices at Frost & Sullivan.

CHINA, INDIA

Demand may also moderate in top two buyers India and China.

While India is mulling a hike in tariffs on vegetable oil imports to protect its downstream businesses, a cash crunch and slowing economic growth in China is seen hurting palm oil demand in that country.

Further, palm oil's appeal as an alternative fuel source has also dwindled, with average Brent crude prices seen dropping to $107.60 this year, according to a Reuters poll.

Biodiesel demand has tapered off also as Europe, the world's largest biodiesel buyer, launched austerity measures to tackle its debt crisis and cut subsidies to boost revenues.

"Weaker energy prices have reduced the economic incentive to use crude palm oil as a feedstock for biodiesel and have curbed peripheral demand," said Standard Chartered's Abah Ofon.

For 2014, the poll forecast average palm oil prices rising to 2,700 ringgit a tonne, but below previous estimates of 2,920 ringgit. ($1 = 3.1 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)