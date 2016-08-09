CAIRO Aug 9 Palm Hills, Egypt's second-largest listed property developer, reported a second-quarter net profit of 63.9 million Egyptian pounds ($7.20 million), sharply down from the 413.2 million pounds last year.

Revenues for the quarter were up at 1.07 billion pounds compared with 732.9 million last year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Ola Noureldin, editing by Louise Heavens)