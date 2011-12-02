(Adds forecast from a poll)
* Oil palm biological cycle entering flat phase
* Indian demand will expand if prices don't go above $1,300
landed cost
* Biofuel demand for soyoil works in favour of palm oil
By Niluksi Koswanage
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Dec 2 Weaker growth
in Southeast Asian palm oil production and normal demand
expansion will set the stage for a bull market next year,
leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday.
"For the next one year it will be a tug of war between
bullish fundamentals and a somewhat uncertain macro economic
situation. I am backing the tight fundamentals to prevail," he
told the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference and Price Outlook in
Bali island.
His forecast is the most bullish among traders, producers
and analysts that Reuters spoke to.
An earlier survey of 13 respondents at the conference showed
that average palm oil prices are likely to fall to
3,115 ringgit ($990) a tonne next year, from 2011's record
average, on expectations of output recovery after a spell of
erratic weather and a bleak global economic
outlook.
Mistry, who heads the trading desk for India's Godrej
International, said he was maintaining an earlier forecast that
Malaysian palm oil will hit 4,000 ringgit ($1,300) by
June 2012 on strong demand chasing tight supply.
He also stuck to a short term forecast for palm oil to hit
3,300 ringgit in January on output made worse by top producers
Indonesia and Malaysia entering a "flat phase" in the oil palm
biological cycle that lasts between six and nine months.
"After my speech in China on November, crude palm oil
futures did make a dash towards 3,300 ringgit. This was clearly
premature and the bad macro situation has pulled them back," he
said.
"The market needs to see confirmation of lower production
and strong exports in order to make a sustainable move higher. I
believe that will happen in December," he added.
Mistry said Malaysian crude palm oil production for next
year will be more or less flat at 18.6-18.9 million tonnes,
compared to his 2011 forecast of 18.8 million tonnes.
For the first ten months, output touched 15.8 million
tonnes, industry data showed.
Indonesia fares a little better only because of new acreage.
Mistry pegged 2012 Indonesian production at 26.5 million tonnes
compared to this year's forecast of 25.2 million tonnes. The
Southeast Asian country does not issue data like Malaysia.
INDIAN BITING POINT
Mistry said demand from India, the world's largest palm oil
buyer, would likely continue to expand as long as prices of
refined, bleached and deodorised palm olein used in cooking oil
remain around $1,100 FOB or $1,300 landed cost next year.
This represents a rise from the $1,200 landed cost forecast
this year that Mistry calls the "Indian biting point" or the
maximum price at which price-sensitive buyers are comfortable to
with before they cut back on purchases.
"With food price inflation still strong and the economy
growing at a minimum of seven percent even in these difficult
times, it is necessary that the Indian biting point be raised,"
he said.
Food demand from India comes as the soy-exporting Americas
push ahead with more aggressive biodiesel mandates, which will
see Argentine soyoil SOIL-AR-P1 maintain a premium of about
$100 to $120 per tonne over crude palm oil CPO-ID-P1.
"Discretionary use of biodiesel in Brazil and Argentine will
also increase so fossil diesel prices strengthen," said Mistry,
who pegged Brent crude to trade between $105 and $120 a
barrel.
"At this point it does not appear as if there will be too
much soya oil available for export from South America in 2012,"
he said, implying palm oil will have a larger share of the food
market.
($1= 3.1960 ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Ramthan Hussain)