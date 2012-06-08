MUMBAI, June 8 Malaysian crude palm oil prices may fall around 17.5 percent to 2,450 ringgit per tonne in the last quarter of 2012 if Brent crude oil prices come down to $80 per barrel, a top analyst said on Friday.

"The basic supply-demand data on petroleum imply that today's high prices are unjustified and are doing their job of boosting supply and slowing demand," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, said in his presentation at a palm oil conference here.

By the midday break on Friday, benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched down 0.2 percent to 2,968 ringgit ($933) per tonne.

Brent crude prices fell just below $99 a barrel on Friday, down for a second day.

The premium of crude palm oil over petroleum prices has dropped since mid-May as CPO prices have fallen faster than Brent crude, he said.

"One reason (behind the drop in the premium) is that the market is looking ahead to the time when CPO output picks up for seasonal reasons while demand weakens because of the new recession." (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)