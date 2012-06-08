* CPO seen at 2,800 ringgits on $95/barrel crude in Q4
* Palm oil prices seen lower in Q3 from current levels
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, June 8 Malaysian crude palm oil prices
may fall around 17.5 percent to 2,450 ringgit per tonne in the
last quarter of 2012 from current levels if Brent crude oil
prices come down to $80 per barrel, a top analyst said on
Friday.
"The basic supply-demand data on petroleum imply that
today's high prices are unjustified and are doing their job of
boosting supply and slowing demand," James Fry, chairman of
commodities consultancy LMC International, said in his
presentation at a palm oil conference here.
Vegetable oil prices benefit from higher crude levels as
they can be used to make biofuels, which are seen as greener
alternatives to petrol and diesel.
By the midday break on Friday, benchmark August palm oil
futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange
inched down 0.2 percent to 2,968 ringgit ($933) per tonne.
Brent crude prices fell just below $99 a barrel on Friday,
down for a second day.
The premium of crude palm oil over petroleum prices has
dropped since mid-May as CPO prices have fallen faster than
Brent crude, Fry said.
"One reason (behind the drop in the premium) is that the
market is looking ahead to the time when CPO output picks up for
seasonal reasons while demand weakens because of the new
recession."
The London-based analyst forecast a price of 2,800 ringgits
per tonne in the last quarter, if the benchmark crude oil price
touches $95 per barrel.
THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK
Fry predicted CPO prices would also be lower in the third
quarter from current levels as more output comes onstream, even
though demand should rise during the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan, when fasting in the day is followed by an elaborate
feast at night.
He expects the CPO price in the third quarter
(July-September) to be 2,700 ringgits on average if the crude
price is $80 per barrel while it would be 2,900 ringgits in the
third quarter if the crude oil price hits $95 a barrel.
Traders said the higher price projection for the third
quarter in both scenarios took into account huge demand for the
vegetable oil during Ramadan which starts in the third week of
July.
Strong orders ahead of Ramadan, which heralds the start of
the festival season in Asia, could help negate the impact of the
euro zone debt crisis on demand for the oil in the short-run.
The head of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, Lee Yeow Chor,
was more aggressive in his price projections on Thursday, saying
spot prices could reach 3,000 to 3,200 ringgits in the next
three months on tighter supplies.
Prices hit a trough of 2,925 ringgit on June 4, their lowest
since Nov. 2, 2011.
[$1=3.181 Malaysian ringgit]
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)