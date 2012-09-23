KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 Palm oil prices
could drop to 2,600 ringgit-2,700 ringgit ($852-$885) per tonne
till the end of this year as weaker global economic growth
crimps demand at a time when supply rises at a faster rate, an
industry analyst said.
The forecast by Dorab Mistry, head of edible oil trading
with Indian conglomerate Godrej Industries, represents
up to a near 6 percent drop from current prices as more demand
has not kicked in despite palm oil's discount to rival soyoil.
"Demand for palm oil in particular and for vegetable oils in
general has been softer than expected in 2012," Mistry said,
according to a transcript of a speech to be delivered on Sunday
at a regional industry conference in the Indian port city of
Mumbai.
"(This is due to) much slower growth in the production of
bio fuels from vegetable oil and the difficult economic
situation in developing countries, coupled with high prices," he
added.
Also, with Indonesia adjusting its export taxes to favour
the shipment of refined palm oil cargoes and grabbing market
share from Malaysia, Mistry said there was a 50 percent chance
futures will drop to 2,300 ringgit in the last quarter of 2012.
Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer after
Indonesia, has been pushing shipments under a tax free crude
palm oil export scheme to top edible oil buyer India in a bid to
reduce swelling stocks and retain business.
"This is the best destination for these palm oil shipments
and therefore stocks in India as at the end of October as well
as pipelines will be higher than previous years," Mistry said.
But coupled with new harvests of oilseeds in India, Malaysia
will export less with stocks continuing to grow in the last
quarter of 2012.
Mistry said it would be not be surprising if Malaysia's palm
oil stocks rise to 3 million tonnes at the start of next year.
September opening inventory levels hover around 2.1 million
tonnes, according to government data.
Surging Malaysian stocks come as Indonesia's inventories had
been growing since 2010 to 3.5 million-4 million tonnes a month,
in part due to rising production and infrastructure bottlenecks,
Mistry said.
A high production cycle for palm oil in Southeast Asia that
started in June is boosting supply, he said, although it may
last till mid-December as mild El Nino weather condition could
cut the season short.
El Nino tends to bring drier weather to the region, leading
to oil palms producing more male flowers that do not produce the
edible oil.
"We need to watch rainfall in September, October and
November. If, as some weathermen expect, we have heavy rain in
November, the high (production) cycle may be further extended,"
Mistry said.
The London-based analyst adjusted his forecast for Malaysian
crude palm oil production this year to 18 million tonnes from
18.2 million tonnes. Malaysia's government forecasts peg output
at 18.4 million tonnes, down 2.6 percent from last year.
Indonesian production is likely to overshoot, with Mistry
revising forecasts to 27.5 million tonnes from 27 million
tonnes. In contrast, the Agriculture Ministry saw production at
25.7 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)