By Michael Taylor and Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 7
KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 Strong Asian demand
chasing limited edible oil supply may boost palm oil prices
that have gained six percent in February, reflecting
the appeal of food commodities at a time of shaky global growth
and rising geopolitical tension.
Analysts and traders at an industry meeting in Kuala Lumpur
are shifting their focus to demand from top buyers India and
China with limited palm oil output growth in Southeast Asia
helping a little to offset the shortfall in soyoil after drought
in South America withered crops.
But they warned of greater volatility in Bursa Malaysia
futures as top palm oil producer Indonesia's move to slash
export taxes for the refined grade will shift demand away from
second biggest supplier Malaysia and boost stock levels.
"As things stand at present, this promises to be a year of
two halves. The first half, at least until June 2012, promises
to be extremely tight and bullish," analyst Dorab Mistry told
the Bursa Malaysian Palm Oil Conference on Wednesday.
"For the second half, we shall have to see how production
performs," added the analyst who heads the vegetable oil trading
portfolio for Indian conglomerate Godrej Industries.
Mistry said prices would hit 4,000 ringgit ($1,320) by the
end of June due to low palm oil output cycle, strong demand from
India in peak summer months and stocking by Muslim countries
ahead of the fasting month.
His bullish outlook was shared by Thomas Mielke, head of
Hamburg based research house Oil World, who said the decline in
both global soybean and rapeseed output -- the first time ever
-- would boost palm oil prices.
"We will make a new record for the average of calendar year
2012 in palm oil and soybean oil. RBD palm olein for Malaysia
could reach $1,180. Crude palm Rotterdam at $1,150," he said.
Mielke added Malaysian and Indonesian palm oil production
were set to undergo a low output cycle after months of strong
production recovery last year, further supporting prices.
Analysts said Malaysian palm oil output would be mostly flat
or slightly higher in 2012 compared with 18.9 million tonnes the
previous year, Indonesian production is set to rise as more
acreage comes into maturity.
"This means a global increase of approximately 2.3 million
tones in 2012, this is not enough to offset insufficient
production of other vegetable oils," Mielke said.
Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters at the conference
saw palm oil prices this year hitting a record average of 3,430
ringgit, up nearly six percent from 2011.
GEOPOLITICAL CRUDE OIL?
Apart from limited oilseed production, surging Brent crude
oil prices -- driven by fear of political instability from
Iran's nuclear programme, could lift palm oil as the appeal of
edible oil-based biodiesel grows.
But James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC
International, said political instability was overshadowing low
demand and high stocks from the United States, the world's No.2
oil consumer, suggesting a correction might be imminent.
"The basic supply-demand data on petroleum imply that
today's high prices are unjustified and are doing their job of
boosting supply and slowing demand," he told the conference.
Based on the Brent crude price of $125 per barrel, which Fry
termed "friendly to palm oil producers", the futures market
could range between 3,250 ringgit to 3,350 ringgit per tonne
depending on Malaysia's stock level.
All the analysts expect Malaysia's stocks to rise as export
orders shift to Indonesia where taxes for refined palm oil
shipments were slashed and domestic refiners offer discounts
owing to higher margins.
"The Indonesian export subsidies will set the seasonal floor
to Malaysian palm oil stocks at 1.85 million tonnes," Fry said.
End-January palm oil stocks stood at more than 2 million
tonnes. In the past, the floor for inventories in Malaysia --
which publishes monthly data unlike Indonesia -- hovered at
about 1.3 million tonnes.
Indonesia's export tax change has been a hot topic at the
price outlook conference with Oil World's Mielke saying "this
government interference" would severely impact markets and
margins for Malaysian palm oil firms this year.
The tax change, implemented in September, also puts the
spotlight on Malaysia's tax free crude palm oil export quota of
about 3 million tonnes, which refiners say limits supply and
further pushes up feedstock costs.
"The Malaysian government has signalled 'business as usual'
in setting the crude palm oil tax-free export quota. I believe
that Malaysian refined oil exporters will have to concede market
share to Indonesia," Fry said.
Mistry said Malaysia sticking to the tax free export quota
could be "a clever strategy" if the government raised the quota
from time to time, potentially boosting crude palm oil exports
and lifting palm oil prices.
($1 = 3.0285 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Writing by Niluksi
Koswanage; Editing by Robert Birsel)