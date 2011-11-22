* 87 out of 132 firms surveyed pledged to buy green palm oil
by 2015
* WWF scorecard results released during RSPO meeting
* WWF says some buyers have fallen behind on their
commitments
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 Manufacturers and
retailers in Europe, Australia and Japan are buying more
eco-friendly palm oil compared to two years ago although more
firms need to display a stronger commitment to preserving
forests, environment group WWF said on Tuesday.
A scorecard devised by WWF showed 87 out of 132 firms,
including Nestle and Unilever , had
pledged to meet their palm oil needs by 2015 or earlier from
planters in Asia, Africa and South America who do not cut
forests and destroy wildlife.
That signals growing demand for green palm oil, which now
stands at half of the five million tonnes currently supplied to
the market.
It also shows some progress from the first scorecard in 2009
when only 10 out of 59 European firms pledged to take up the
edible oil from sustainable sources.
"There are no excuses for all companies not to take action
now," said Adam Harrison, senior policy officer with WWF who
represents the group on the industry-driven Roundtable on
Sustainable Palm Oil's (RSPO) executive board.
"But 2015 is just around the corner -- all companies, even
some of the top performers, need to move faster," he added.
WWF published the scorecard during the RSPO meeting in
Malaysian's Borneo island state of Sabah where oil palm growers,
consumers and environment groups assessed the edible oil's green
credentials over the years.
The scorecard tracks the companies' purchasing decisions,
green policies and willingness to join the RSPO.
LIMITED TAKE-UP
WWF said the buyers scorecard showed the companies source
just half of their palm oil needs from eco-friendly planters, a
sign that their commitment to protect the environment was not
too strong.
Data showed nearly half of the 43 retailers and more than a
fifth of 89 consumer goods manufacturers scored poorly in taking
responsibility for the environmental impact of their palm oil
buying.
"So it is clear that some manufacturers and retailers have
fallen behind on their commitments to 100 per cent sustainable
palm oil, while others haven't even started at all," Harrison
said.
The slow sales of eco-friendly palm oil have angered palm
oil producers in Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top two
exporters, who say they spend more per hectare to ensure they
meet voluntary green standards set by the RSPO.
Last month, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association withdrew its
membership from the RSPO, saying it the lobby was pandering to
green groups. Indonesia is also starting a mandatory
certification scheme for green production.
Malaysia's government also plans to start its own scheme for
local growers.
The WWF urged palm oil buyers to become more transparent
about how much they buy from environmentally friendly
plantations, to encourage green practices.
"WWF wants far more openness in this industry. Unless there
is greater transparency, oil palm growers will remain unwilling
to commit to certification," said Harrison.
"If we want growers to act responsibly, buyers of palm oil
need to show what their future demand for certified sustainable
palm oil is going to be."
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)