* Malaysia palm producers could look for new markets in
Africa
* Would be expanding presence in world's No.3 mkt for palm
oil
* Indonesia has increased dominance of major palm markets in
Asia
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 Malaysian palm oil
producers could be forced to find new customers in places like
Africa as rival exporter Indonesia increases its dominance of
major markets such as China and India due to cheaper prices and
a more-favourable tax system.
Malaysia has long-trailed Indonesia as the world's No.2
producer and exporter of the edible oil, used in everything from
chocolate to soap, mainly because of lower land and labour costs
in its larger Southeast Asian neighbor.
But the introduction of more competitive levies on palm
exports from Indonesia in July last year has further entrenched
that country's dominance of export markets, according to
analysts and industry officials.
"In the long run, we have to work very hard to secure other
markets which Indonesia is not competing with us in. Indonesia
will go to the big markets like China, Pakistan and Bangladesh,"
Mohammad Jaaffar Ahmad, the head of the Palm Oil Refiners
Association of Malaysia, told Reuters earlier this week.
"If you are no longer competitive you have to look for other
small market outlets like countries in Africa. Demand is still
there but the market is more difficult and risky."
Africa is the third largest consumer market for palm oil
after Southeast Asia and South Asia. It accounted for about 13
percent of Malaysian shipments last year, with Benin, Nigeria
and Tanzania as key export countries.
"(Indonesia is) a much bigger player, it is a volumes game
in this picture," said David Ng, derivatives specialist at
Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysian palm exports totalled 17.5 million tonnes in 2015,
9 million tonnes less than Indonesia's.
"Pakistan and Bangladesh are emerging quite substantially in
palm oil demand and they are price-sensitive, so they will start
shifting to Indonesia along with China and India," Ng added.
Indonesian refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) crude palm
olein has this year been selling at a discount of around $10 to
$20 to average Malaysian prices, traders said. Olein is the
fluid part of palm oil.
Chinese imports of Malaysian palm fell 14.6 percent in 2015
from the year before to 2.4 million tonnes, while its purchases
from Indonesia jumped 40 percent to 3.4 million tonnes.
Palm production is a key part of Malaysia's economy,
accounting for nearly 6 percent of its total exports last year.
($1 = 3.9880 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Joseph Radford)