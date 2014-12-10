* Weak palm prices point to zero tax for CPO exports in
January
* Malaysia could exempt duties through Q1 2015
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 Indonesia and Malaysia, the
world's top palm growers, will probably keep shipments of crude
palm oil duty-free in January as prices struggle to pull away
from five-year lows, and some players expect that to continue
through the first quarter of 2015.
"I don't think Malaysia and Indonesia are keen to resume
export taxes yet," leading vegetable oil analyst Dorab Mistry
told Reuters.
"With the current downward wave in prices as a result of the
fall in crude oil, it is very strongly felt by me that Malaysia
will announce an exemption from export taxes for first quarter
2015. I would recommend such a decision," he added.
Benchmark palm oil prices on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange were trading at 2,174 ringgit ($625) per tonne
on Wednesday.
The contract has lost more than 18 percent this year,
hitting a low of 1,914 ringgit in September.
Mistry, who heads the vegetable oil trading arm at India's
Godrej Industries, said the threshold for Indonesian
taxes to come into effect was unlikely to be reached for January
if crude oil prices stayed weak.
Indonesia decides on its monthly crude palm oil export tax
rate by looking at average international and domestic prices. If
these fall below $750 a tonne, the levy is dropped.
Malaysia uses a calculation based on average monthly prices
provided by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, the industry
regulator. A monthly average above 2,250 ringgit will trigger an
export tax that starts from 4.5 percent.
However, the final decision is made by the government.
Malaysia scrapped its export taxes for the crude grade from
September until end-December to encourage overseas sales and
cushion the fall in prices.
Top grower Indonesia followed suit in October as it strived
to remain competitive with its rival and market participants
said that could boost palm oil's share of global vegetable oil
consumption.
Indonesia will also probably keep its palm oil tariff
unchanged in January, said Steaven Halim, an official at the
Indonesian Palm Oil Association
Market players are optimistic that the tax exemption could
spur demand in palm's biggest consumers, including China, which
will be stocking up on the tropical oil ahead of Lunar New Year
festivities in February.
"If the tax is zero, it's good for buyers, definitely," said
a palm oil trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur.
"Both governments, considering prices have fallen so much,
may engineer something where they will keep the taxes at zero,"
he added, expecting Malaysia to keep the rate at zero until
March.
($1 = 3.4780 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor in Jakarta; Editing by
Alan Raybould)