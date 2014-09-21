* Indonesia seen exempting palm oil exports from taxes next
week
* Jakarta may also reduce duties on palm oil products
* Palm oil in Indonesia quoted $106.5/T below Argentina's
soyoil
By Naveen Thukral and Yayat Supriatna
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Sept 22 Palm oil's share of
global vegetable oil consumption looks set to climb in the
months ahead as the top two producers engage in a tit-for-tat
export tax tussle designed to boost sales.
Barely a month after number two producer Malaysia cut export
tariffs, top palm oil maker Indonesia is preparing a similar
move to boost sales of the tropical oil used for cooking and in
products ranging from candies to cosmetics.
It might seem that Malaysia would then lose the competitive
advantage it gained with its tax cut, which has pushed up
shipments this month. But traders and analysts say there's room
for both countries to benefit at the expense of Argentina's
soybean oil and Ukraine's sunflower oil.
Palm oil prices on the benchmark Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange climbed to a one-month high this week as the
market continued to rebound from a five-year low seen at the
start of September.
Malaysian palm oil exports jumped more than 30 percent in
the first half of September from a month before, according to
estimates from cargo surveyors, as a direct benefit of
abolishing export taxes.
If international and local crude palm oil prices drop below
$750 a tonne, Indonesia cuts its tax to zero, and that is
expected for October.
But Jakarta may be looking at more extensive action
involving export taxes on refined products, too.
"We are now studying a change in the export tax structure to
boost further our downstream palm oil industry," Panggah
Susanto, director general for agricultural industries, told
Reuters.
Refinery capacity in Indonesia, the world's top palm oil
producer, is expected to jump to 45 million tonnes per annum by
the end of 2014, up from 30.7 million last year and more than
double the 21.3 million in 2012, according to the industry.
PALM OIL COMPETITIVE
Global edible oil supplies are forecast to climb, with
expectations of record soybean production in the United States
and a seasonal upswing in palm oil output in Indonesia and
Malaysia, which account for 60 percent of world vegetable oil
exports.
Palm oil dominates the world edible oil market with a share
of 62 percent of global trade.
It currently trades at a discount of $106.5 a tonne to
Argentina's soybean oil PALM-IDFOB-P1 BO-ARGUPR-P1. That,
plus lower taxes, should spur demand, said one analyst, who
declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.
Buyers in the world's top edible oil importers, India and
China, have now stepped up buying.
"As soon as there is a smell of export taxes being dropped,
the first thing consumers do is wait, so consumers like India
and China have been waiting," the analyst said.
After its cut, Malaysia saw palm oil exports to China nearly
double to 84,030 tonnes in Sept. 1-15 from a month before,
according to cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance.
However, Chinese importers are still working in a difficult
environment. "The volume may not increase much because credit is
still tight," said one analyst with the China National Grain and
Oils Information Center in Beijing.
Any recovery in demand could prompt financial players to
unwind short positions in the edible oil market, providing a
lift to prices.
The volume of open positions in Malaysian palm oil futures
jumped to a record high last week, further evidence the market
is bottoming out after the slump in prices.
And festivals in India and China will help in coming months.
"You've got Deepavali celebrations in India and three months
later you have Lunar New Year in China," said a palm oil trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"The two most populous countries in the world celebrate
their festival seasons, so naturally demand will be strong."
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur and Niu
Shuping in Beijing; Writing by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan
Raybould)