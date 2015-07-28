BARCELONA, July 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Despite
promises by many big companies that produce, trade and use palm
oil to clean up their supply chains, complaints are still
pouring in over the conversion of forests into plantations from
West Africa to Southeast Asia, experts say.
A fledgling effort to balance forest protection and oil palm
production aims to ease those tensions by enabling companies to
meet growing demand for the cheap, edible oil, while ensuring
villagers can feed their families and curbing climate-changing
emissions from deforestation at the same time.
Led by an independent team of 50 scientists, a draft version
of the "High Carbon Stock Study" - commissioned by a group of
Asian oil palm growers, agribusiness giant Cargill and consumer
goods firm Unilever - was released last month for consultation.
It proposes a new method for evaluating which land could be
used for oil palm plantations, taking into account pressure to
limit global warming and developing nations' desire to prosper.
"You don't protect the world's forests by coming out with
big picture commitments for their own sake. You can only (do it)
by giving people who live in and depend on those forests a
proper economic stake in that set of decisions," said Jonathon
Porritt, chair of the steering committee overseeing the study.
Dozens of companies that supply and purchase palm oil as a
commodity - used in household products from shampoo to ice
cream, as well as for fuel - have pledged not to source it from
plantations on freshly cleared peat soils and forest land, or
where the rights of workers and local people are abused.
But it's still unclear what those promises mean in practice.
"Everyone is making commitments to no deforestation or to
protect the forest. But when you start delving a little deeper,
the strange part of it is that there isn't really one agreed
definition of what is a forest," said Biswaranjan Sen, who leads
Unilever's global chemicals procurement team and co-chairs the
board of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.
RED, AMBER, GREEN
The High Carbon Stock Study is the latest attempt to
classify land into different types of forest, and proposes
thresholds to determine whether oil palm cultivation should be
permitted based on the amount of vegetation and carbon stored
above and below ground.
Under this system, land estimated to have 75 tonnes or more
of carbon per hectare above ground - equivalent to 100 tonnes of
biomass - and 75 tonnes or over in the soil could not be
cleared.
This "red zone" would cover peat land, old-growth forests,
selectively logged forests and native forests that have grown
back for at least 20 years after being cut down, the study says.
In the "green zone", where an oil palm plantation would
store more carbon over 25 years than the vegetation now on the
land, clearing would be allowed. That is likely to apply to
grassland and scrubland.
The more controversial "amber" area lies in between. It is
here that tough decisions would have to be made in balancing
projected carbon emissions from cutting down forest and the
potential boost to local livelihoods from the palm oil industry.
The type of land expected to fall into this band would be
young regenerating forest and other types of degraded forest.
A rising number of major firms now realise that to keep on
producing palm oil in a world with limited resources, they have
little choice but to change how they go about it, experts say.
"We all agree that you cannot do what we did 100 years ago
in terms of agriculture, which is find the land, lay your claim,
clear it and start planting," said Leela Barrock, head of
corporate affairs for Malaysian-headquartered Sime Darby, the
main instigator of the study.
Porritt said big companies are now searching for a new
business model - but talk about "zero deforestation" could be
unhelpful because few believe it really means that not a single
tree will be cut down.
Governments of tropical forest countries, from West and
Central Africa to Southeast Asia, face a trade-off, he noted.
"Some forest will be available for development ... but the
suggestion is this has to be shared much more equitably with the
people whose lives still depend completely on those forests,"
the British environmentalist explained.
COMMUNITY INCENTIVES
Marcus Colchester, a policy advisor with the Forest Peoples
Programme, said the proposed new traffic light system, dubbed
high carbon stock plus (HCS+), would be useful in dissuading
companies from cutting down environmentally valuable forests.
But the battle would not end there, because from land
concessions offered by governments, companies tend to select
land without high carbon stock forests to plant palm oil,
handing the rest back to villagers, he said.
That means "we have to deal with the communities, not the
companies" to fully protect higher-value forests, he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
If local people are not offered incentives to leave quality
forests standing, they could be turned to other uses, such as
slash-and-burn agriculture, even if they are not sacrificed for
oil palm cultivation.
The key to preventing this is to take land-use planning to a
higher level, Colchester said. That involves bringing provincial
or district authorities together with communities to decide
which areas should be set aside and which can be used for
growing oil palm, other commodities and food crops, he said.
Support is growing for such a "jurisdictional" approach,
with the government of Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province
announcing in June it would develop a system covering the whole
region's landscape.
Unilever's Sen said governments should be involved in
decision-making on land use at an earlier stage, removing the
need to rely on the "generosity of individual corporations to do
the right thing".
While the companies that signed up to the Sustainable Palm
Oil Manifesto and initiated the carbon stock study are expected
to adopt its findings after they are finalised late this year,
the next step will be to encourage governments to start using
the system too, said Simon Lord, head of sustainability for Sime
Darby.
Porritt conceded that to be effective, the methodology would
have to be applied across the board, and embedded in national
legislation, regulations and planning processes.
"That's the level of protection the world's forests now
need," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
COMPETING METHODS
One potential obstacle is that the HCS+ study is not the
only game in town. Since 2011, environmental groups, including
Greenpeace and The Forest Trust, have been working with palm oil
giant Golden Agri-Resources on a separate approach, focused more
tightly on forest carbon stocks.
This has suggested tougher guidance of roughly 35 tonnes of
carbon per hectare beyond which oil palm development should be
prohibited.
Richard Donovan, a forestry expert with the Rainforest
Alliance, said conservation groups would likely consider the
draft HCS+ system too lax.
"If it means more forest is lost because of a higher
threshold, then that's going to be a problem," he said.
Unilever's Sen said ideally the two HCS methods would
converge. If not, one or the other should be used on the ground.
"What's important for the planet is to drive implementation
of a standard rather than an argument about which is better," he
said. "Either of them implemented would raise the bar from where
we are today."
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Laurie Goering; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)