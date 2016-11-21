(Repeats story published earlier with no changes to text.)
* India palm oil imports expected to fall 20 pct m/m in Dec
* Tight cash has disrupted India distribution, slowed buying
* Vegoil buyers in India slowing purchases from all
suppliers
By Rajendra Jadhav and Emily Chow
MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 India's palm oil
imports are expected to slip next month by up to a fifth,
including from the top two producers Indonesia and Malaysia, as
New Delhi's removal of high-value rupee notes from circulation
disrupts distribution systems and curbs demand.
Traders in Malaysia, India's largest palm oil supplier
taking up half of its imports last year, say the absence of the
large bills has already impacted sales. Indian buyers are
delaying shipments and cancelling vessel space bookings, and the
traders expect them to hold back further in the month ahead.
In India - top importer of vegetable oils - traders are
forecasting up to a 20 percent drop in crude and refined palm
oil imports for December from the previous month, with edible
oil refiners reducing purchases as the cash crunch weakens
retail demand.
Having fewer high-value notes in circulation is also
hampering distribution because village shops typically pay local
wholesale dealers in cash.
"Bulk buyers are not ready to lift stocks. Most of November
shipments we cannot cancel or postpone as tankers have already
left Indonesian and Malaysian ports. So we are postponing
shipments in December to January," said a senior official with
an Indian oil refiner who declined to be named.
Cargo surveyor data shows Malaysian palm oil shipments to
India for the first half of November have already dropped by
81-85 percent versus the corresponding period last month.
"Inquiries have fizzled out since last week," said a Kuala
Lumpur-based trader, who reported an over 50 percent decline in
sales volumes. "It's not going to be easy now for the market to
sustain high price levels."
Benchmark palm oil prices have been volatile in
recent trading sessions, hitting a four-year high a week ago and
then posting its biggest intraday drop in more than four months
in the next session.
Palm oil looks set to fall more than 3 percent this week,
down about 0.2 percent on Friday around 2,870 ringgit per tonne.
Purchases from top consumers India and China typically
fall-off at year-end because palm oil solidifies during the
Northern Hemisphere winter, but this year the numbers are being
hit hard.
India's total palm oil imports stood at 739,159 tonnes,
according to traders, and are expected to fall to 650,000 tonnes
in November and by another 20 percent from there in December.
Total palm oil imports in December 2015 were 790,368 tonnes,
according to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).
NO CASH IN A CASH MARKET
Exact numbers aren't available from largest producer
Indonesia, but analysts there also expect lower shipments to
India because of the cash shortage, while Indian buyers said
they have cut vegetable oil imports from all suppliers, even for
soyoil from Brazil and Argentina in December.
Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 500
rupee and 1,000 rupee bills no longer legal tender to crack down
on corruption and bring unaccounted wealth back into the
economy, leaving millions with insufficient cash.
"Retail sales are going down as many people don't have cash
to buy essential commodities. Refiners are not able to dispose
their stocks, so they are likely to cut imports in the
short-term," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA.
Still, while India cannot do without imports due to limited
local supplies, it is not clear how long the slowdown will last.
Jitendra Kadam, a grocery shop owner from India's western
state of Maharashtra, said consumers have cut down purchases of
everything from sugar to edible oils.
"Until they get notes of smaller denominations, demand will
remain weak," he said.
Said a Malaysian trader: "Everything is at a standstill.
There is not enough cash around, so people are not going to
trade much. They are going to wait and see."
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI and Emily Chow in KUALA
LUMPUR; Editing by Tom Hogue)