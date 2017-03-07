JAKARTA, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Palm oil
giant Wilmar on Tuesday denied accusations by a rights
group that it had intimidated workers in an attempt to cover up
a string of labour abuses from child labour to low wages on its
Indonesian plantations.
Amnesty International in an investigation last November had
found children as young as eight worked in "hazardous"
conditions at palm plantations run by the Singapore-based firm
and its suppliers in Indonesia.
Based on interviews with 120 workers, the rights group also
claimed many of the workers worked long hours for low pay and
without adequate safety equipment.
Amnesty said in a statement on Tuesday that Wilmar - the
world's largest palm oil processor - had asked its workers to
sign a document to deny the investigation findings during a
recent meeting with trade union representatives.
Wilmar rejected the claim and said the union representatives
had "voluntarily" signed the letters as "a show of support" to
the company.
"Wilmar rejects the allegations of the company attempting to
cover up abuse claims and intimidating staff," Perpetua George,
the company's general manager of group sustainability said in an
emailed statement to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Amnesty's investigation has found global consumer firms
including Unilever, Nestle, Kellogg and Procter & Gamble, have
sourced palm oil from Wilmar's plantations which are linked to
the reported labour abuses.
The consumer firms have pledged to work with Wilmar to
remedy any rights violations in their supply chain.
Amnesty urged Indonesia to investigate the matter.
"Workers on plantations live in fear of reprisals for
speaking out about their poor working conditions," said Seema
Joshi, Amnesty's head of business and human rights.
"Such reprisals could include being moved away from their
families to a different plantation, or even losing their job
entirely."
Indonesia's Manpower Ministry has said it has been trying to
reduce child labour and it would improve labour protection at
palm plantations. The ministry officials did not immediately
reply to requests for fresh comment on Tuesday.
Indonesia is the world's biggest producer of palm oil, used
in everything from snacks and soaps to cosmetics and biofuels.
(Reporting by Beh Lih Yi @behlihyi, Editing by Ros Russell;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and
resilience. Visit news.trust.org)