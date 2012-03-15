By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 15
managed to buy palm oil from Southeast Asia despite paying for
some backdated orders with other currencies apart from the U.S.
dollar as Western sanctions bite, traders said.
Palm oil, used for cooking, has grown increasingly difficult
for Iran to secure as the United States and Europe impose tough
financial sanctions to stop its nuclear weapons programme.
Middle East and Southeast Asian traders said Iranians have
been offering $20 to $30 per tonne more for palm oil from top
producers Indonesia and Malaysia, but no deals have been signed
in the past month though food is not included under sanctions.
In early January, Southeast Asian traders told Reuters that
Indonesia and Malaysia had stopped exporting directly to Iran
over payment problems since late last year.
"Nothing new has been signed. There were some Iranians at a
palm oil conference in Kuala Lumpur last week looking to make
deals but nothing came out of that," said an official with a
Saudi food company with an edible oil refinery in Iran.
"It is difficult for us to run our own refinery. Freight
costs are high and many of the companies in Iran are still
waiting for a backlog of shipments to come through. These are
deals made much earlier but the payment issues block this."
EUROS OR YEN
In February, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
(SGS) reported that 27,100 tonnes of refined palm oil were
exported to Iran, which traders said was clearing off a backlog
of orders made last year.
But in the first 10 days of March, no other Malaysian
shipments to Iran were reported, data from SGS showed.
"There are no more direct deals with Iran. Some parties have
been paid, mostly in the form of euros or yen," said a trader
with a Malaysian palm oil firm that used to deal with Iran.
"I don't think they will use the euro route since it is
still hard to process payment and banks are getting very wary."
Iran has yet to execute barter trades with Indonesia and
Malaysia as seen with India, which is keen to step up exports to
the Islamic Republic in a range of goods to settle part of its
oil dues to Tehran.
The lack of barter trades in the palm oil sector suggests
that there are still some edible oil stocks in Iran, said a
Dubai-based trader dealing with the country.
"From what the Iranians have told me, there is at least one
month's worth of edible oil stocks in the country but it's being
used on a hand to mouth basis. It will last for a bit but not
for long," he said.
Traders in Malaysia said that Iran was considering importing
palm oil via India, which is the world's biggest importer of the
vegetable oil and using a rupee payment scheme.
Yet, edible oil exporters in India say they have not heard
of such deals as New Dehli will tax re-exported cargoes of palm
oil, lifting costs.
"Of course no one will really talk about such deals. One way
around it is to discharge the palm oil at sea into another ship
heading for the Middle East," said B.V Mehta, executive director
of the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India.
"But nothing is confirmed, no one really knows."
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)