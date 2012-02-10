KUALA LUMPUR Feb 10 Iran has not
approached Malaysia for barter deals to keep its palm oil
supplies flowing as Western financial sanctions hurt it ability
to pay for imported food staples, two Malaysian government
sources told Reuters on Friday.
One of the sources said Malaysia is no longer keen to do
barter trades after facing problems in a deal with North Korea
in 2009 when $20 million worth of palm oil was to be exchanged
for cash and fertiliser components.
"No matter how you do it, these countries don't have enough
to barter. So Malaysia is not going to do barter trades for the
time being," said the source, who had direct knowledge of the
matter.
"We are more concerned if there are declines in exports in
our top markets like India and China rather than Iran," the
source added, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity
of the issue.