* Fewer Indonesian workers seek Malaysian palm oil jobs
* Up to 10 percent of fruit lost due to labour shortage
* Indonesia urbanisation, growth drawing away rural workers
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 A slump in the number of
Indonesian workers applying for jobs in Malaysia's palm oil
sector is worsening a labour crunch that industry players say is
taking a heavy toll on the export earnings of the world's
second-largest grower of the edible oil.
The two countries account for about 85 percent of the global
output of palm oil - used in foods ranging from margarines and
biscuits to instant noodles - and Indonesia's booming economy
also poses a longer-term threat to its own palm oil output as
urbanisation drains rural workers.
Malaysia has long relied on plantation workers from
neighbouring Indonesia to harvest fresh fruit bunches from oil
palm trees that can grow up to 20 metres (66 feet) tall - jobs
that are proving hard to replace with mechanisation.
But the number of Indonesians willing to leave their homes
and families for the gruelling work is dwindling due to higher
wages at home and rapid urbanisation in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy. Indonesian applicants for jobs in Malaysia's palm oil
sector plunged to 38,000 in 2013 from more than 120,000 in each
of the previous two years, according to data from the Indonesian
embassy in Kuala Lumpur.
"Some are not interested (in working on plantations)
anymore," said Abdul Rahim, a 32-year-old Indonesian working on
a 2,000-hectare oil palm estate in Malaysia's Selangor state
neighbouring the capital Kuala Lumpur.
"If I have the means, I will go home and open up my own
business there."
Industry officials and analysts estimate that planters lose
up to 5-10 percent of their fruit each year due to labour
shortages, cutting Malaysia's total export revenues by about 2.5
billion ringgit ($766 million) annually.
In 2013, Malaysia's palm oil exports dipped to 45.27 billion
ringgit ($13.85 billion), its lowest since 2010, from 52.99
billion ringgit a year before. Palm oil accounts for about six
percent of the country's total exports.
Faced with a labour shortage, Malaysian planters face an
unpalatable choice between paying more to hire and keep workers
- hurting their already thin profit margins - or cutting
harvesting rounds and leaving fruits to rot.
"The Malaysian palm industry is losing billions (of ringgit)
in net export earnings in the form of missed-out bunches due to
the chronic labour shortage," said Carl Bek-Nielson, the CEO of
Danish-Malaysian United Plantations.
"We just can't get enough employees to come. If one can get
sufficient labor, it will make everything more effective, from
harvesting rounds to reducing losses."
NARROWING WAGE GAP
Of the 550,000 Indonesian plantation workers currently in
Malaysia, about 95 percent are in the oil palm industry, embassy
data showed. About 80 percent of Malaysia's palm oil workforce
are Indonesians, with Indians accounting for most of the rest.
Planters prefer Indonesians because they are seen as harder
working, may have had prior experience in palm oil estates, and
share a somewhat similar language.
A plantation worker can earn an average of about 900 ringgit
($280) per month in Malaysia, up to about 2,000 ringgit,
compared to an average of about 700 ringgit in Indonesia. But a
foreign worker in Malaysia may also have to pay more in taxes
and for utilities.
But salary was not the only factor for workers, said Mohd
Emir Mavani Abdullah, chief executive of the world's
third-largest palm plantation operator Felda Global Ventures
Holdings.
"They're looking at social benefits, wellbeing and so on,"
he said.
Robust economic growth in Indonesia, averaging an annual 6
percent in recent years, has boosted consumer confidence and
opened up more jobs outside the agriculture industry and
narrowed the salary gap between the two countries.
The capital Jakarta, one of 505 administrative districts and
with a population of about 10 million, raised its minimum wage
level by 11 percent late last year and 44 percent in 2012.
Agriculture contributes about 15 percent to the GDP of
Indonesia, with around 35 percent of the 240 million population
dependent on agriculture for their main source of income.
McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) estimates that the share of
the population living in cities could reach 71 percent in 2030,
from 53 percent now as people seek greater opportunities and
higher paid jobs.
"Urbanisation could result in about eight million fewer
farmers by 2030," said MGI, the research arm of consultancy
McKinsey & Co.
That could eventually strain the labour force in Indonesia's
palm oil sector as well as Malaysia's.
"It will be a problem for the next five years if the
government is not careful," said Wahyu Widodo, director of wages
and worker's social security at Indonesia's Manpower and
Transmigration Ministry.
"It will be dangerous for Indonesia's agriculture."
TECHNOLOGY LAGS
Major palm oil firms operating in Southeast Asia include
Malaysia's Sime Darby, PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and
Technology, and Wilmar International.
Malaysia is expected to produce between 19.5 and 19.7
million tonnes of palm oil this year, only slightly higher than
19.2 million tonnes in 2013, while Indonesia is forecast to
churn out 28-30 million tonnes.
Malaysia's average yield of crude palm oil per hectare was
3.85 tonnes in 2013. Growers said a lack of labour would limit
programmes such as planting superior seeds that can boost yields
up to 7.0 tonnes a hectare.
Harvesting palm fruit bunches that weigh up to 25 kilograms
(55 pounds) each is labour intensive, especially as trees mature
and grow taller each year.
While mechanized tools are widely used in manuring and to
cut fruit from shorter trees between 3 and 8 years old, robotic
technology to harvest from mature trees does not exist.
A Malaysia-based inventor whose company specializes in
labour-saving devices in the palm industry told Reuters his team
is working on a mechanical cutter for trees above 8 meters tall
that may be ready in the next three years.
"If this works, it can increase productivity by about
100-200 percent. So far we have had some drawbacks, but we are
still doing a lot of research and development," said the
inventor who did not want to be identified. The cutter would
still have to be operated by a worker.
($1 = 3.26 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Anastasia Arvirianty in JAKARTA;
Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Richard Pullin)