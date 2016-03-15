CORRECTED-S.Korea coal, nuclear power targeted for cuts by presidential candidates
* Leading candidates propose phasing back coal, nuclear power
KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer after Indonesia, raised its crude palm oil export tax from zero to 5 percent for April, a government circular showed on Tuesday, ending a duty-free policy held since May 2015.
The Southeast Asian nation calculated a reference price of 2,500.34 ringgit per tonne for April. A price above 2,250 ringgit per tonne incurs a tax, which starts from 4.5 percent and can reach a maximum 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Emily Chow; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Leading candidates propose phasing back coal, nuclear power
* U.S. crude inventories fall, but reduction smaller than expected