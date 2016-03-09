(Corrects typo in paragraph 1)
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 Global palm oil production
could fall by over 2 million tonnes this year because of the
drought caused by the El Nino weather event and further declines
may occur due to heavy rains from the La Nina event later this
year, a leading industry analyst said.
Concerns of falling palm oil output has lent support to
benchmark prices that have risen 1.8 percent this week
after hitting a one-month low on Thursday. Palm traded around
2,551 ringgit ($617) per tonne on Wednesday afternoon.
"The El Nino will pull world 2016 crude palm oil output down
by over two million tonnes. A Q three to Q four La Nina, with
heavy rains, would reduce 2016 output by a further 0.4 million
tonnes," said James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC
International, at an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur on
Wednesday.
The El Nino weather pattern brings scorching heat across
Southeast Asia, lowering palm fruit yields in top growers
Indonesia and Malaysia, which produce about 85 percent of global
palm oil. The subsequent La Nina phenomenon typically causes
more rain in both countries.
Fry had earlier forecast Southeast Asian production to fall
by 4 million tonnes in 2016 on static output in Indonesia, while
Malaysia will record a decline as a result of the El Nino, which
Fry said is the strongest since 1997.
He also forecast crude palm oil (CPO) prices to climb to
2,750 ringgit per tonne by June on a Brent crude oil forecast of
$35 a barrel, and hit 2,900 ringgit if oil reaches $40.
"Free-on-board (FOB) CPO will be $700 by June... As output
picks up, the July to December average price will fall back to
$625 FOB and the price will fall further as 2017 unfolds" if oil
prices are at $35, said Fry.
FOB CPO prices would reach $735 a tonne on $40 a barrel oil
while palm kernel oil will average $425-$450 above CPO in 2016,
supported by weak output of oil palm and coconut oil, he said.
($1 = 4.1320 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)