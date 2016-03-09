* Sees 2015/16 global palm oil production declining by
200,000 T
* Says prices have "a lot of upward potential"
By Naveen Thukral and Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 Palm oil prices are
expected to recover to trade around 2,700-3,000 ringgit a tonne
by June as dry conditions from the El Nino weather pattern crimp
global output, leading edible oil industry analyst Thomas Mielke
said on Wednesday.
Benchmark Bursa Malaysia palm oil futures have
fallen about 0.8 percent in March compared with a gain of 4.3
percent last month. The market hit a two-year high of 2,648
ringgit ($641) a tonne in February.
"We expect prices will recover ... my expectation is palm
oil futures are likely to recover to 2,700-3,000 ringgit until
June, there's a lot of upward potential," said Mielke, editor of
Hamburg-based newsletter Oil World.
Palm oil prices have suffered in the last four weeks due to
slowing demand but the market is expected to rise as production
declines, Mielke said at an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur.
They stood around 2,550 ringgit on Wednesday.
"Many consumers delayed purchases because they could reduce
available stocks which were relatively high at the end of
December. Purchases were postponed. There was a slowdown in
world trade in Jan-Feb," Mielke said.
Global palm oil production is expected to drop by 200,000
tonnes in 2015/16 due to the dry weather as compared with
average annual growth of 3 million tonnes, he said.
The current El Nino, a warming of sea-surface temperatures
in the Pacific that typically leads to scorching weather across
Asia has been easing. But it has already hit palm plantations in
Southeast Asia, where Indonesia and Malaysia account for 90
percent of the world's palm oil output.
($1 = 4.1300 ringgit)
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Emily Chow; Editing by Joseph
Radford)