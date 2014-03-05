By Anuradha Raghu and Naveen Thukral
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 5
KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures could be capped at 3,000 ringgit per tonne by the middle
of this year as a recent rally in prices prompts buyers to
switch to rival edible oils, a top industry analyst said on
Wednesday.
Benchmark Malaysian palm prices surged to a 17-month
top of 2,860 ringgit ($870) on Monday amid crop damaging dry
weather in Southeast Asia - extending gains of almost 10 percent
in February, the biggest monthly rise since October 2013.
"If palm oil gets too 'greedy', we will see more importers
switching to sun, soy and canola oils," James Fry said on the
last day of a three-day industry conference in Kuala Lumpur.
Prices would, however, continue to be underpinned by higher
biodiesel mandates and tighter palm oil stocks in top producers
Indonesia and Malaysia, said Fry, who is the chairman of
commodities consultancy LMC International.
Jakarta's energy ministry in August 2013 issued a new
regulation to raise the minimum bio content in diesel to 10
percent, up from levels of 3-10 percent. For the power industry,
the minimum was doubled to 20 percent.
Following this, Fry had estimated that crude palm oil prices
would rise to 2,500 ringgit by February 2014 as inventories in
Indonesia come down due to the biodiesel blending mandate.
He now expects Indonesia's palm stocks to drop at a
faster-than-normal rate by mid-year as the drought in Southeast
Asia hurts the region's output. Fry had previously forecast a
drop to 1.8 million tonnes by February.
Malaysian inventories are seen dropping below 1.5 million
tonnes by June, he added.
Stocks in Malaysia currently stand around 1.93 million
tonnes, a 27 percent drop from record highs of 2.63 million
tonnes in December 2012. Indonesia does not publish official
data on inventory levels, but industry officials estimate stocks
at around 1.8 million to 2.2 million tonnes.
($1 = 3.2750 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)