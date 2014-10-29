KUALA LUMPUR Oct 29 Prices of Malaysian crude
palm oil may be capped at 2,300 ringgit ($704) if Brent
crude prices fall to $85, leading industry analyst James Fry
said on Wednesday.
Palm oil typically moves in sync with crude oil prices due
to its rising use as a biofuel. Weaker crude make use of biofuel
less attractive for biodiesel producers.
Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International,
in September had forecast crude palm oil (CPO) prices to trade
around $2,225 ringgit in February if Brent crude drops to $85 a
barrel, or to jump to 2,465 ringgit if prices rise to $95 a
barrel.
"The recent strength of CPO prices has taken its EU premium
over Brent to $100 and in Southeast Asia to $40, making
unsubsidised biodiesel unprofitable," Fry told an industry
conference in Kuala Lumpur.
"If Brent settles at $85, 2,300 ringgit is the upside to
local prices," he said.
He added that declining Malaysian palm oil stocks will
likely support the CPO premium over Brent in the next six
months.
Brent crude dipped to as low at $82.60 a barrel
earlier this month, and is currently trading around $86.40, hurt
by oversupply and demand concerns.
Fry said as crude prices fall, OPEC exporters will likely
boost output to maintain revenues, adding more pressure to both
Brent and crude palm oil prices.
However, he said export tax policies in the world's top palm
growers Indonesia and Malaysia would help reinforce palm oil's
competitiveness against Brent crude as a fuel feedstock.
Malaysian palm oil futures on the benchmark Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange climbed to a 12-week high of 2,258 ringgit
on Wednesday, recovering nearly 18 percent from its over 5-year
low plunge early September.
($1 = 3.2675 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Richard Pullin)