* Rising stocks to put pressure on palm prices

* Narrower premium vs crude may make biodiesel blending profitable

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 Stronger crude palm oil (CPO) output coupled with poor demand for biodiesel will drive up stocks of the tropical oil in the second half of the year, weighing on prices, leading industry analyst James Fry said on Thursday.

But as prices of palm - a biodiesel feedstock - continue to decline, that may narrow its premium over crude oil and, for a time, revive margins for blending biodiesel in the non-subsidised sector, Fry told an industry seminar in Malaysia.

"Unsubsidised palm methyl ester (PME) cannot compete with gasoil today. So, PME demand will not absorb the extra output or keep stocks in check unless CPO, and hence PME, becomes cheaper," said Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, pointing out that free-on-board PME cost $200 more than gasoil in March.

"Unless there's a huge surge in biodiesel demand in Indonesia, which I do not expect this year, the rise in stocks will force the CPO premium over Brent down to a point where unsubsidised sales of PME become profitable, burning the overhang of CPO stocks."

Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed that Malaysian palm stocks in March rose for the first time in four months to 1.87 million tonnes, after production soared 33.3 percent from February, its biggest ever month-on-month rise.

Benchmark palm prices sank almost 15 percent in 2014, partly dragged down by a rout in crude oil prices that made palm oil an unattractive option for blending into biodiesel.

The July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was trading at 2,160 ringgit ($590) per tonne on Thursday.

In March, Fry forecast prices would average 2,260 ringgit a tonne in the first half of 2015 but warned the average could drop to more-than-six-year lows of 1,770 ringgit later in the year if demand from the biodiesel sector did not pick up. ($1 = 3.6590 ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by)