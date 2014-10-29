(Adds details, quotes)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 29 Palm oil futures could rise
to between 2,300 ringgit ($703) and 2,500 ringgit per tonne in
the first quarter of next year, leading vegetable oil analyst
Thomas Mielke said on Wednesday.
Benchmark palm oil futures are currently trading at
11-week highs of around 2,234 ringgit.
"My forecast for January to March is for crude palm oil
futures at 2,300-2500 ringgit, but if energy prices appreciate,
then the stage is set for higher prices," Mielke, editor of
Hamburg-based newsletter Oil World, told a palm oil industry
conference in Kuala Lumpur.
But he said that if crude oil prices fell to $75 a barrel or
lower, palm prices could drop, too. However, palm oil prices are
unlikely to drop below 2,000 ringgit a tonne, he added.
Brent crude oil traded at around $86.30 on
Wednesday.
At the end of September, Mielke had forecast crude palm oil
export prices in Indonesia, the world's biggest producer, could
rise to $730-$750 per tonne in January-March 2015 due to a
slowdown in production growth.
On Wednesday he said consumption of palm oil would probably
outpace global production, seen rising by only 2 million tonnes
in the year from the Oct. 2014 to Sept. 2015 due to dry spells
in major palm-growing regions in Southeat Asia.
That is expected to help reduce stockpiles and support the
price of palm, the world's most traded vegetable oil.
"For Malaysia, we expect production to decline from a year
ago ... We are not optimismic for 2015 because of the late
effect of the dryness we saw in early 2014," he said, adding
that "very dry weather" in the Sumatra and Kalimantan regions of
Indonesia could also result in lower yields.
Mielke sees Malaysian palm oil production in the October
2014 to September 2015 period at 19.8 million tonnes, while
Indonesian production is seen at 31.9 million tonnes.
