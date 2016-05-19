* Output recovery, weaker demand undercuts prices -Mistry
* High inventories to pull prices to 2,200-2,300 rgt/T by Q4
-Fry
* Palm price to continue to rise to above 2,800 rgt/T
-Mielke
By Emily Chow
May 19 Palm oil will trade at 2,600 to 2,800
ringgit per tonne from now until July, said industry analyst
Dorab Mistry on Thursday, lower than forecast earlier as output
recovers faster than expected and demand is softer.
From July onwards, prices could then slip to 2,500 ringgit
($613.50), but are not expected to weaken further, he said.
Mistry had previously said palm prices would reach 3,000
ringgit a tonne this year on crop damage from an El Nino weather
pattern. But output is now forecast to be better than expected,
making it harder for prices to hit that mark.
Benchmark futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange
have lost about 8 percent since touching values near
2,800 ringgit a tonne in March and April, the highest levels
seen in two years. On Thursday, palm futures fell 1.6 percent to
reach 2,519 ringgit by the close of trade.
"From July, as we witness a strong recovery in production
and as stocks build up, we may see crude palm oil (CPO) prices
slip to 2,500 ringgit, but I do not expect further weakness,"
said Mistry at the Palm Oil Trade Fair and Seminar in India,
according to a copy of his speech as seen by Reuters.
El Nino weather events typically bring dry weather to
Southeast Asia, lowering palm output in top producers Indonesia
and Malaysia.
Mistry sees global output declining from the previous year
by 2.5 million tonnes - 1.5 million tonnes in Malaysia and 1
million in Indonesia - in the oil year through September, down
from a previous estimate of a 3 million-tonne drop.
Another analyst said on Monday in Turkey at a similar palm
oil seminar and trade fair that high inventories in the fourth
quarter would pull palm prices down to 2,200-2,300 ringgit.
"By the final quarter of the year, the combined CPO output
of Malaysia and Indonesia will be back in positive growth," said
James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC
International, in remarks that were posted online.
Fry had forecast in March for palm oil prices to reach
2,750-2,900 ringgit by June.
Thomas Mielke, editor of Hamburg-based newsletter Oil World,
however, said at the event in Turkey - also in remarks posted
online - that palm oil prices would continue to rise, but the
recovery would depend on output, end-stocks, demand and
biodiesel developments.
"Palm oil futures are likely to recover to 2,800 ringgit and
above," he said without stating when, pegging global palm output
to fall 1.4 million tonnes in the oil year through September.
($1 = 4.0750 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)