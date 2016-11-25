* Palm oil production seen picking up later in 2017
* More biodiesel use in Indonesia, U.S. to tighten supply
* China's palm oil demand seen rising 1 mln T next year
By Naveen Thukral and Emily Chow
SINGAPORE/NUSA DUA, Nov 25 Lower output of palm
oil into early next year and tight supplies of rival soybean oil
are likely to bolster prices for the tropical product in the
short term after they hit a four-year high this week.
Higher mandates for biodiesel production in the United
States and Indonesia will further squeeze inventories of palm
oil, used in products ranging from candy to cosmetics and
cooking oil.
"The view is that production should recover from El Nino
back to 2015 numbers, but big gains could be more towards the
second half of next year as there are still the lagging
secondary El Nino effects," said Ivy Ng, regional head of
plantations research at CIMB Investment Bank.
The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract this
week touched its highest since 2012.
Palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia, which account
for 80 percent of global supplies, is forecast to decline by
nearly five percent to 58.8 million tonnes in 2016 from a year
ago, following dryness caused El Nino weather pattern earlier
this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
Indonesia's production and exports of palm oil are expected
to decline 10-15 percent this year, Fadhil Hasan, executive
director of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association, told Reuters on
the sidelines of a conference in Bali on Thursday.
At the same time the country, which started implementing a
subsidy-based biodiesel programme last year, is planning to
boost production of the palm oil-based biofuel in the years
ahead.
Its demand for crude palm oil for use in biodiesel is
expected to grow 68 percent to 10.6 million tonnes by 2020 from
6.3 million tonnes forecast for this year.
In the United States, soyoil futures surged nearly 7
percent on Wednesday after the government set the target for
total renewable fuel use for 2017 at 19.28 billion gallons, up
from this year's 18.11 billion gallons.
The discount of $70 a tonne, at which RBD palm olein in
quoted in Malaysia to crude soybean oil in Argentina is expected
to widen, resulting in higher demand.
"We expect the spread to widen with the mandates given by
the U.S. government," said David Ng, derivatives specialist at
Phillip Futures on the sidelines of an industry conference in
Indonesia's resort town of Nusa Dua.
"I think price levels will sustain till production recovers
next year."
Palm oil demand from the food industry is also expected to
rise next year.
China, which bought about 5.7 million tonnes of palm oil
last year, is likely to take an additional 1 million tonnes in
2017, Zeng Guoqiang, general manager of the grains and oils
division of Foretrade Investment Management Co., told an
industry gathering in China earlier this month.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, additional reporting by Hallie Gu
in BEIJING)