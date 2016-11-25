* Palm oil production seen picking up later in 2017
* More biodiesel use in Indonesia, U.S. to tighten supply
* China's palm oil imports seen rising by 1 mln T next year
By Emily Chow and Naveen Thukral
NUSA DUA, Indonesia/SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Lower
output of palm oil and tight supplies of rival soybean oil are
likely to give a short-term boost to the tropical product which
hit four-year highs this week, before an expected reversal late
next year as production recovers.
Higher mandates for biodiesel production in the United
States and Indonesia will squeeze inventories of palm oil, used
in candies to cosmetics and cooking oil.
"The view is that production should recover from El Nino
back to 2015 numbers, but big gains could be more towards the
second half of next year as there are still the lagging
secondary El Nino effects," said Ivy Ng, regional head of
plantations research at CIMB Investment Bank.
Benchmark palm oil has gained 21 percent this
year, helped by a weaker ringgit and strong markets for
rival edible oils. Palm hit a four-year high of 3,098 ringgit
($694.62) on Thursday.
The price could rise 10 percent from current levels by the
first quarter of 2017, before declining again as stockpiles
recover, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry told a conference
in Bali on Friday.
Analyst James Fry said palm would drop to around $500 per
tonne, free on board, in the third quarter of next year, well
below levels of around $685 this week PALM-MYFOB-P1.
Palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia, which account
for 80 percent of global supply, is forecast to decline nearly 5
percent to 58.8 million tonnes in 2016 from a year ago,
following dryness caused by El Nino, data from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture showed.
Indonesia's production of palm oil is expected to decline to
28.5-30 million tonnes this year, before climbing by up to 16
percent to 32-33 million tonnes next year, said Fadhil Hasan,
executive director of the Indonesian Palm Oil
Association.
Despite the projected higher output, it would remain
"significantly below potential" because of lingering impacts of
the El Nino in 2015, said analyst Siegfried Falk.
BIODIESEL DEMAND
Indonesia, which started implementing a subsidy-based
biodiesel programme last year, is planning to increase
production of the palm oil-based biofuel and is looking at
expanding existing subsidies.
Indonesia is targeting demand for crude palm oil for use in
biodiesel to grow to 10.6 million tonnes by 2020 from 6.3
million tonnes forecast for this year, said Bayu Krisnamurthi,
chief executive of the Indonesia Estate Crop Fund.
"Biodiesel becomes the new demand for the palm oil
industry," he said.
Palm oil demand from the food industry is also expected to
rise next year.
China, which bought about 5.7 million tonnes of palm oil
last year, is likely to take an additional 1 million tonnes in
2017, Zeng Guoqiang, general manager of the grains and oils
division of Foretrade Investment Management Co, told an industry
gathering in China earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Hallie Gu in BEIJING and Wilda
Asmarini in JAKARTA; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Manolo
Serapio Jr.)