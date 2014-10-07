KUALA LUMPUR Oct 7 Malaysia's palm oil output
may ease in October as wet weather delays harvesting and reduces
oil extraction rates from fresh fruit bunches, planters and
traders said, indicating production growth could have peaked two
months ahead of schedule in August.
Lower output by the world's No.2 palm oil producer may help
eat into stockpiles that have spilled over the 2 million tonne
mark recently and underpin prices of the tropical oil that have
slumped 18 percent this year amid a global glut of edible oils.
"Looking at the rainfall, I doubt palm oil production will
peak in October," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at
Malaysia-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari.
"I think the best we saw was August. From September, it's
already on the downward trend," he added.
The benchmark contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange has started showing signs of recovery with a
gain of about 14 percent from a more than five-year low of 1,914
ringgit ($587.48) per tonne hit early last month.
Malaysia is currently facing an "inter-monsoon season", or a
shift from the drier southwest monsoon to the rainy northeast
monsoon, that will last until early or middle November and is
marked by frequent thunderstorms in the afternoon, Ambun Dindang
from the Malaysian Meteorological Department said.
"Generally, compared to September, we can say October will
be more wet," he told Reuters, adding that October's mean value
of rainfall expected over Peninsular Malaysia is 200-300mm, and
200-250mm for the states of Sabah and Sarawak.
Rains and thunderstorms over oil palm-growing areas could
force planters to delay harvesting and leave palm fruits on
trees longer, driving up their free fatty acid (FFA) content, as
well as complicate transportation of plucked bunches to mills.
A higher FFA content degrades the quality of oil produced.
Market players had initially expected crude palm oil
production to dip slightly in September, resting after a 22
percent surge in August, before picking up again in October.
Dindang added that despite forecasts of an El Nino at the
end of the year, signs of the drought-inducing weather
phenomenon has yet to materialize over Malaysia.
"El Nino has not been established yet. The signs are not
there yet, even though the forecast has been given by
international agencies," he said.
Meteorology experts have pared down expectations of an El
Nino. The World Meteorological Organization last month said it
now sees less chance of El Nino conditions forming this year
than it did three months ago, and expects only a weak event if
it occurs at all.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the chance of an
El Nino occurring by end 2014 is 50 percent.
($1 = 3.2580 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Gavin Maguire and
Himani sarkar)