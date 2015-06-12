By Anuradha Raghu
| KUALA LUMPUR, June 12
KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 A rally in the price of
palm oil to three month-highs may run out of steam as buying
ahead of the Muslim festival of Ramadan fades and markets brace
for growing supply as the main harvest approaches, traders and
analysts said.
With only around a week left of what is typically the
strongest demand period for the tropical oil, analysts said palm
was unlikely to climb much beyond its current price of about
2,300 ringgit a tonne, with some saying it might fall.
"Near-term crude palm oil prices are likely to weaken as we
head into the peak production season in 3Q15," Kenanga
Investment Bank said in a note.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year begins in
mid-June, is marked by communal fasting and feasting that tends
to drive up consumption of edible oils including palm and soy in
the Middle East and across South and Southeast Asia.
That helped Malaysian palm prices, which set the tone for
global prices, climb from their lowest this year at 2,070
ringgit in late April to 2,362 ringgit on Monday. They were also
bolstered by increased biodiesel targets in both the United
States and Malaysia, the world's No.2 grower of palm behind
Indonesia.
Industry data from regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
showed exports of palm oil and its products surged 37.3 percent
to 1.6 million tonnes in May, the largest month-on-month rise in
8-1/2 years and ahead of forecasts for a 36.6 percent rise
MYPOME-PO.
While some buyers could continue to restock in the coming
weeks before the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in mid-July that mark
the end of the festival month, it is unlikely to be enough to
sustain the rally in prices, traders said. Recent prices have
stubbornly stayed below this year's peak of 2,400 ringgit, hit
in early March.
Some traders noted that despite the growing exports in May,
overall consumption of palm oil could have been stronger.
"We saw take up, but it was not as great as it used to be
four or five years ago," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at
Malaysian-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari.
"Prices were low for a while and there was a lot of buying.
When palm olein traded above $630, then demand started
softening," he added. "I'm sure they would have bought other
vegetable oils."
Traders and analysts said that the spectre of the El Nino
weather pattern, which triggers crop-damaging droughts in
Southeast Asia where nearly all of the world's palm is grown,
could offer some support to prices. But any impact was likely to
come later, they said.
"We view that the El Nino effect on production is only
likely to be felt late-2015 to early-2016," said Kenanga.
($1 = 3.7330 ringgit)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)