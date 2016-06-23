* RSPO to introduce changes to auditing process in Nov
meeting
* RSPO to empower accreditation body to reassess initial
audits
* This comes after UK-based EIA criticised current audit
process
* In March, RSPO withdrew certification from Malaysia's IOI
Group
By Emily Chow and A. Ananthalakshmi
KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 The Roundtable on
Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) plans to introduce a more rigorous
auditing process at a meeting in November, a move that could
address criticism over inadequate assessments and help restore
faith in the industry watchdog.
Green groups are likely to welcome stricter audits as the
right step towards curbing deforestation, habitat destruction
and human rights abuses across plantations in top growers
Indonesia and Malaysia. But it may not be received well by
producers as the changes could make it tougher for them to
comply and also hurt revenues.
The industry has already been shaken by RSPO's decision to
withdraw its sustainability certification from Malaysia's IOI
Group, one of the world's biggest producers, following
complaints that the firm had illegally cut down rainforests in
Indonesia and cleared peatland for plantations.
Given the certification is a globally-recognised standard,
the RSPO suspension prompted major consumer firms such as Nestle
and Unilever to drop IOI as a supplier.
The RSPO - a body of consumers, green groups and plantation
firms that aims to promote the use of sustainable palm oil
products - now plans to make the certification process more
transparent and allow reassessments of initial audits to ensure
standards are being met, said Paul Wolvekamp, the head of an
internal task force reviewing RSPO's auditing process.
The task force was formed late last year after a scathing
report from UK-based Environmental Investigation Agency
(EIA)that said auditors hired by plantations were conducting
"woefully substandard assessments" and in some cases colluding
with growers to disguise violations of the RSPO standard. It has
called for the RSPO to address loopholes in the audit process.
"One component is to increase transparency and to give
access to parties who are concerned to detect weaknesses,"
Wolvekamp, also a member of the RSPO board of governors, told
Reuters. He added that a public register with details of the
auditors' performance will be worked on.
"The critics need to be a part of this process so we can
collectively say where our weaknesses are and where can we
address it and what is the next step forward."
REASSESSING INITIAL AUDIT
A key part of the audit reform will be a move to empower
Accreditation Services International (ASI), an independent group
that monitors auditors, to conduct a rigorous surveillance and
reassess findings of the initial audit, Wolvekamp said.
ASI, which is headquartered in Germany, will also create a
platform for third parties to submit any complaints against the
auditors and improve training for the auditors with a focus on
tackling labour issues. RSPO is also looking for ways to address
conflicts of interest between growers and auditors, he said.
Currently, plantation firms directly hire auditors to assess
their compliance with the RSPO standards, a method critics say
could force auditors to give a verdict their clients want.
To avoid this, the EIA has recommended that RSPO members pay
into an escrow account that is held by the RSPO and then the
watchdog selects and pays auditors directly.
"There will be companies in the RSPO membership who will
want to water down any tightening of the certification scheme,"
said EIA's senior campaigner Jago Wadley. "The hope is the more
progressive members will force the less progressive members to
do the sensible, right thing."
"And we also need more robust enforcement by the RSPO
itself," said Wadley.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)