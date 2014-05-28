PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 28 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 49 percent jump in revenue, helped by higher subscriptions, and said it has settled all patent litigation with network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc .
Palo Alto's shares rose as much as 9 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
The company's net loss, however, widened to $139.1 million, or $1.86 per share, from $7.3 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due to expenses related to the settlement with Juniper.
Revenue jumped to $150.7 million in the quarter ended April 30. Operating expenses rose threefold to $249.3 million. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.