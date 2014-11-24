BofA's quarterly profit rises 44 pct
April 18 Bank of America reported a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit as higher interest rates bulked up earnings from loans and an increase in trading boosted revenue.
Nov 24 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as more companies look to guard their data and networks from hackers.
The company's net loss widened to $30.1 million, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $7.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $192.3 million from $128.2 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
April 18 Bank of America reported a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit as higher interest rates bulked up earnings from loans and an increase in trading boosted revenue.
* Q1 revenue $644.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $627.4 million