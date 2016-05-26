BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 47.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it gained new customers for its cyber security products, particularly in its burgeoning services unit.
However, Palo Alto's net loss widened to $70.2 million, or 80 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $45.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to $345.8 million from $234.2 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012