May 26 Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 47.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it gained new customers for its cyber security products, particularly in its burgeoning services unit.

However, Palo Alto's net loss widened to $70.2 million, or 80 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $45.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $345.8 million from $234.2 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)