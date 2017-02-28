UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
Feb 28 Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 26.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscriptions of its cloud-based security services.
The company's net loss widened to $60.6 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Jan. 31, from $57.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue of the company, which serves more than 35,000 customers worldwide, rose to $422.6 million from $334.7 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.