* Q4 rev up 59 percent, beats analysts estimates
* Q1 revenue growth forecast higher than estimates
* Company outgrowing market, rapidly taking share-CEO
* Company winning larger deals with larger customers
* Shares up 5 percent in extended trading
By Abhirup Roy
Sept 9 Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks
Inc reported its strongest revenue growth in 10
quarters and forecast better-than-expected growth in the current
quarter as governments and companies spend more to protect
themselves from cyber attacks.
Palo Alto's shares rose about 5 percent in extended trading
on Wednesday.
The company and its rivals such as FireEye Inc and
Fortinet Inc provide cloud-based advanced threat
protection and malware analysis products, which have helped them
grab market share from traditional firewall suppliers.
"We're seeing gains pretty much everywhere where we compete
and also now including on the end point side as well, and that
plays into the product growth," Chief Executive Mark McLaughlin
said on a conference call with analysts.
McLaughlin said Palo Alto was winning larger deals with
larger customers. He said the company had replaced Cisco Systems
Inc and Checkpoint Systems Inc as the preferred
security provider in some companies in the fourth quarter.
Palo Alto's customer base grew 35 percent to more than
26,000 with over 2000 new customers in the quarter ended July
31. Billings rose 69 percent to $393.6 million.
"I believe they are only about 10-15 percent penetrated in
the market, so there is a lot of room to grow in the coming
years for Palo Alto," FBR Capital Markets & Co analyst Daniel
Ives said.
The global cyber security market is estimated to grow to
$170.21 billion by 2020 from $106.32 billion in 2015, according
to market research firm MarketsandMarkets. (bit.ly/15EACGR)
Palo Alto's revenue rose 59.3 percent to $283.9 million in
the quarter, beating Wall Street's estimates of $256.4 million.
Revenue growth was higher in the second quarter of fiscal 2013.
Net loss widened to $46 million from $32.1 million.
Excluding items, the company's profit of 28 cents per share was
better than analysts' estimate of 25 cents.
Palo Alto expects revenue to increase 46-48 percent to
$280-$284 million in the current quarter ending October.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $269.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close, Palo Alto's stock had risen nearly
35 percent this year compared with a 4.8 percent drop in the Dow
Jones U.S. technology index.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)