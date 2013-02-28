Feb 28 Security software maker Palo Alto
Networks reported second-quarter revenue and earnings
per share that beat expectations amid strong demand for products
that offer protection from cyberattacks.
Revenue in its second quarter, that ended Jan. 31, rose 70
percent to $96.5 million compared with a year earlier, the
company said on Thursday.
Non-GAAP earnings were $3.9 million, or 5 cents a share.
Analysts had expected revenue of $93.3 million and earnings
per share of 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the current quarter it expects revenue in a range of $100
million to $104 million with earnings per share of around 5
cents, the company said.
Analysts said the company showed strong numbers and that the
third quarter was in line with expectations.
"They were in line with the Street on guidance but some
investors may have hoped for more," FBR Capital Markets analyst
Daniel Ives.
"They continue to benefit from strong secular tailwinds," he
said, adding that "spending is strong on the federal side due to
the number of cyberattacks and I don't see that train slowing
down."
Palo Alto Networks stock was down 4 percent at $58.70 in
after hours trading. The shares closed up at $61.13 on Thursday.