Sept 10 Security software maker Palo Alto
Networks, which went public in July, reported an 88
percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue and posted a modest
profit that beat estimates on the back of strong customer growth
and increasing demand for security software.
Palo Alto Networks, which sells firewalls to businesses that
prevent data breaches and block malware and viruses, said on
Monday that quarterly net income, excluding items, was $1.9
million, or $0.03 per diluted share versus a net loss of $5.1
million a year ago.
Revenue in the quarter, which ended July 31, was $75.6
million. Analysts on average expected the company to break even
and report revenue of $71.33 million.