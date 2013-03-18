BRIEF-Omni-Lite Industries announces normal course issuer bid
* Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc says may purchase for cancellation up to 800,000 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18 Cynosure Inc said it agreed to buy aesthetic laser device maker Palomar Medical Technologies Inc for about $294 million in cash and stock.
Cynosure said Palomar shareholders will get $13.65 per share of Palomar common stock, a premium of 8 percent to the stock's closing price on Friday.
Shareholders will get $6.825 per share in cash and $6.825 in Cynosure common stock.
* Eleven Biotherapeutics announces Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation to continue phase 3 registration trial with vicinium in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer based on review of safety and efficacy data