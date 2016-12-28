RAMALLAH, West Bank Dec 28 The Palestinian
Authority has agreed to extend Paltel Group's
cellular and fixed line licences for another 20 years at a cost
of $290 million, the Palestinian telecom operator said on
Wednesday.
Finance Minister Shukri Bishara of the West Bank-based
Palestinian Authority said Paltel will pay half of the amount
when the agreement is signed on Wednesday and the rest will be
paid in four phases over two years, with a payment every six
months.
Paltel's units include Jawwal, the first mobile operator in
the Palestinian territories, Hadara, its biggest internet
service provider, and a fixed line provider.
(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)