BRIEF-Lianchuang Electronic Tech's unit plans to invest 1.2 bln yuan in camera lens project
* Says unit plans to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($174.24 million) in camera lens project
Sept 25 Pamapol SA :
* Says together with Warminskie Zaklady Przetworstwa Owocowo-Warzywnego sp. z o.o. signs a debt restructuring agreement with Bank Gospodarki ywnociowej SA (BG) i PKO BP SA
* Says plans to issue new shares to raise up to 10 million zlotys, of which over 8 million zlotys shall be provided by the majority shareholders
* Says banks agreed to postpone payments of loans from Oct. 15, 2014 until June 30, 2017
* Says due to the restructuring process the company is obliged to limit dividend payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says Airtel and Amazon announce partnership for online content experience on Amazon Fire TV stick with voice remote Source text - (Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, announced a partnership with Amazon for Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote, which was launched in India today.) Further company coverage: