Sept 25 Pamapol SA :

* Says together with Warminskie Zaklady Przetworstwa Owocowo-Warzywnego sp. z o.o. signs a debt restructuring agreement with Bank Gospodarki ywnociowej SA (BG) i PKO BP SA

* Says plans to issue new shares to raise up to 10 million zlotys, of which over 8 million zlotys shall be provided by the majority shareholders

* Says banks agreed to postpone payments of loans from Oct. 15, 2014 until June 30, 2017

* Says due to the restructuring process the company is obliged to limit dividend payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)