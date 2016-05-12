BUENOS AIRES May 12 Argentina's Pampa Energia
SA said on Thursday it planned to invest $400 million
in thermal and wind energy projects if it wins a tender process
for renewable power projects that the government will hold next
week.
In April, the government of business-friendly President
Mauricio Macri implemented a law mandating that renewable energy
as a share of power consumption rise to 8 percent by 2018 from
1.8 percent currently.
"In thermal and wind energy it is an investment of 400
million between both of them," said Pampa Energia head Marcelo
Mindlin.
The energy projects are expected to total 320 megawatts in
installed capacity.
Pampa Energia plans to invest between $100 million and $120
million in a thermal energy project in the Neuquen province and
a total of $300 million in two wind energy projects in the south
of the Buenos Aires province.
Argentina will hold a tender next week for 1,000 megawatts
of renewable energy, part of the plan to install 10,000
megawatts of new cleaner power capacity by 2025, Energy Minister
Juan Jose Aranguren said on Thursday. He expects investment of
some $2.1 billion for the first phase.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Sandra Maler)