BUENOS AIRES, July 19 Argentine utilities company Pampa Energia said on Tuesday it had sold its indirect stake in local natural gas supplier Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) for $241 million.
The buyers are investment vehicles controlled by the wealthy Sielecki and Werthein families.
Pampa Energia has received a partial payment of $8 million, with a further $153 million due when the company closes a purchase of Petrobras Argentina. The remainder will be paid by February 2017, according to a document sent to Argentina's stock exchange.
In May, Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA sold its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energia for $892 million.
AMMAN, May 15 The Syrian army aided by Iranian-backed militias was moving troops to a desert region near its border with Iraq and Jordan just as U.S. backed rebels are consolidating control in an area from which Islamic State militants had recently pulled out, rebel sources and commanders said on Monday.