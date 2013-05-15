May 15 Pamplona Capital Management said it
acquired two U.S.-based companies -- Coinmach Service Corp, a
provider of laundry services, and AIR-serv Group, which
provides vacuum services and tyre inflation for cars -- for a
combined $1.4 billion.
The two companies will be combined to form CSC ServiceWorks
Inc, London-based private equity fund Pamplona said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The transaction was financed by a $795 million first-lien
term loan, as well as a $325 million second-lien term loan that
was fully underwritten by Pamplona.
Morgan Stanley was the financial adviser and Kirkland &
Ellis the legal adviser to Pamplona. Evercore Partners and
Deutsche Bank were the financial advisers to CSC ServiceWorks
and White & Case was the legal adviser.