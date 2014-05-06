LONDON May 6 Investment manager Pamplona Capital Management is to buy UK train leasing company Beacon Rail for around $450 million from a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Pamplona said on Tuesday that the acquisition from BTMU Capital, a Mitsubishi subsidiary, came as part of its Fund III. Last month Pamplona bought a majority stake in pharmaceutical company Alvogen. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)