TOKYO, Sept 10 Pan Pacific Copper,
Japan's biggest copper smelter, will buy 40 percent of a large
South American copper mine with estimated output of 150,000
tonnes a year from the Japanese government's mining exploration
unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Pan Pacific, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, and the
government-affiliated Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp
are expected to make the announcement later on Monday.
The deposit is located in a region called Frontera that
extends over Argentina and Chile, the source said.
When the purchase is finalised it is expected to be one of
the largest copper mine stakes held by a Japanese company.
