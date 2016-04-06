* Copper output to increase after smelter fire last year * Demand at home, abroad seen flat in H1 (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) plans to boost its April-September output of refined copper by 4.1 percent from the same period last year, when a fire at a local plant crimped production, it said on Wednesday. The country's biggest copper smelter forecast output of 297,200 tonnes of refined metal in the six months starting April 1, up from 285,600 tonnes a year earlier. A fire in September last year forced a smelter in western Japan owned by PPC and other partners to halt operations for about 40 days, reducing output by about 30,000 tonnes. "The production increase is mostly because of a rebound from last year when the Hibi operation was interrupted by the fire," a PPC spokesman said, referring to Hibi Kyodo Smelting Co Ltd, the name of the company operating the smelter. "Demand at home and abroad is expected to stay flat," he added. The company exports about 43-45 percent of its output, about half of which goes to China. PPC is 66-percent owned by JX Holdings Inc and 34-percent by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd. Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the second half of the financial year that ended March 31 and actual production in the first half of 2015. (Copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms): H1 FY16 H2 FY15 H1 FY15 Copper 297,200 242,000 285,600 Gold 20,300 18,500 21,900 Silver 161,000 138,000 165,800 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Joseph Radford)