TOKYO Jan 10 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's
biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday that it suspended
operations at its 200,000 tonnes-a-year Saganoseki smelter in
southeast Japan on Jan. 7 after a fire damaged an electric power
substation on the site.
The company is checking when it can resume operations at the
plant in Oita and whether its two other smelters in the domestic
market can make up for lost production, a company spokesman
said.
Pan Pacific, part of JX Holdings Inc, also has
smelters in Hitachi in east Japan and Okayama in the south of
the country. The company has a total output capacity of 710,000
tonnes a year.
The firm, a big exporter to China and South Korea, plans to
produce 272,400 tonnes of refined copper in the six months to
March 31.
