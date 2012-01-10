TOKYO Jan 10 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday that it suspended operations at its 200,000 tonnes-a-year Saganoseki smelter in southeast Japan on Jan. 7 after a fire damaged an electric power substation on the site.

The company is checking when it can resume operations at the plant in Oita and whether its two other smelters in the domestic market can make up for lost production, a company spokesman said.

Pan Pacific, part of JX Holdings Inc, also has smelters in Hitachi in east Japan and Okayama in the south of the country. The company has a total output capacity of 710,000 tonnes a year.

The firm, a big exporter to China and South Korea, plans to produce 272,400 tonnes of refined copper in the six months to March 31.

