As Gulf crisis bites, Qatari food factories seek to fill gap
* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar vulnerable
TOKYO Feb 1 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said on Wednesday its Saganoseki facility in southern Japan would reopen on Feb. 14 after closing due to a fire on Jan. 7.
Production lost during the period is estimated at 30,000 tonnes, but there will be no impact on delivery due to ample inventories of anode, a company executive said.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar vulnerable
BOLOGNA, Italy June 11 Differences between the United States and other leading economies over climate change remain wide and are destined to stay that way, Italy's environment minister Gian Luca Galletti said on Sunday.