TOKYO Feb 1 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said on Wednesday its Saganoseki facility in southern Japan would reopen on Feb. 14 after closing due to a fire on Jan. 7.

Production lost during the period is estimated at 30,000 tonnes, but there will be no impact on delivery due to ample inventories of anode, a company executive said.

